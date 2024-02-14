Here's Why Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Spending Valentine's Day Apart

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will not be spending Valentine’s Day together, but there’s a few reasons why!

The 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs is actually taking part in the Super Bowl parade on Wednesday (February 14) in Kansas City. It’s happening right now.

Taylor, however, is not at the parade.

ET has confirmed that Taylor is already in Australia, prepping for the next leg of her Eras world tour.

Taylor is performing in Melbourne, Australia from February 16-18, 2024 before heading to Sydney, Australia for a string of shows. Sabrina Carpenter will be Taylor‘s opening act in Sydney.

It’s unclear if Travis will fly to Australia to join Taylor at any point this month while she’s in Australia.

After Australia, Taylor heads to Singapore for some shows before getting a two month break ahead of her Europe leg in May.