Here's Why 'Young Sheldon' Is Ending After 7 Seasons

Wed, 14 February 2024 at 2:52 pm

Young Sheldon is set to end after the upcoming seventh season on CBS, and we’re now learning the reason why.

The final season is set to premiere tomorrow on CBS.

The show’s executive producer Steve Holland shared with Deadline, “There are certain things we know happen in Sheldon’s life at 14. We started talking about the future of show, and what it looked like. This is the right time for this story to come to an end, knowing that at 14, he goes off to Cal Tech. It felt like the right time to end it strong while it was on top.”

One major story line that fans will know happens when Sheldon is 14 is that a major character in his life passes away.

Iain Armitage will be back in the title role, with lots of supporting cast members returning as well.

