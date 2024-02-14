Is There a 'Bob Marley: One Love' (2024) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

Kingsley Ben-Adir is headlining the new movie Bob Marley: One Love, which is now in theaters.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Bob Marley: One Love?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Bob Marley: One Love, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.