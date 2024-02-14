Is There a 'Madame Web' (2024) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

Dakota Johnson‘s new movie Madame Web, which is part of the Spider-Man universe, has arrived in theaters.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

With a movie that is adjacent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one would assume there will be a post-credits scene.

So, do you need to stick around after Madame Web?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Madame Web, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

Dakota has confirmed some big changes that were made to the movie after she signed on.