Kansas City Chiefs Issue Statement on Shooting After Super Bowl 2024 Parade

The Kansas City Chiefs issued a formal statement on the tragic shooting that took place during their 2024 Super Bowl parade and rally on Wednesday (February 14).

According to reports by The Washington Post, 22 people were shot and one was killed in the shooting, which took place near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Police have apprehended three people in the aftermath.

The team took to Instagram to issue a formal statement.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” they wrote. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.”

The statement continued: “We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.”

“We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist,” they concluded.

Our thoughts are with everyone who was injured or affected by the shooting at this time. We will update you as we learn more.

The event was to celebrate the Chiefs securing their second consecutive Super Bowl win over the weekend. The bested the San Francisco 49ers.