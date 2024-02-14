'Love Is Blind' 2024 Cast: 30 Singles Join Season 6 of Netflix Dating Series!

Love is Blind season six is here!

The first half of the new season of the Netflix dating show just debuted and there are 30 new singles looking for love, this time, all being from Charlotte, North Carolina.

They are ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen.

In the upcoming episodes, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.

Check out the latest trailer here!

Episodes 1-6 are out now on Netflix, episodes 7-9 will premiere on February 21, Episodes 10-11 on February 28th, and the finale will debut on March 6th.

Keep reading inside to meet the 30 new singles on Love Is Blind season six…