Mariah Carey & Ariana Grande Are Teaming Up for a 'Yes, And?' Remix!

Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande are reuniting!

Amid early speculation on social media this week that the two were re-teaming for a remix of Ariana‘s new single “yes, and?” the Caution diva and the eternal sunshine superstar confirmed the news that they’ll be hopping on the track together!

Both Mariah and Ariana have just changed their profile pictures on social media to similar close-up photos of their eyes – and fans are freaking out!

This won’t be the first time they collaborated: Ariana jumped on a remix of Mariah‘s Christmas song “Oh Santa!” with Jennifer Hudson as well – and she recently made a cameo at Mariah‘s Christmas show in New York City!

