Nicki Nicole Seemingly Hints at Peso Pluma Split After He's Seen Holding Hands with Another Woman

Are Nicki Nicole and Peso Pluma are over?

Just one week after they showed off some cute PDA while arriving at the 2024 Grammys, Nicki, 23, appeared to hint that she and Peso, 24, broke up. Nicki‘s comments come after Peso was seen holding hands with another woman in Las Vegas.

Keep reading to find out more…On Tuesday (February 13), Nicki took to her Instagram Story where she wrote in Spanish, “Respect is a necessary part of love. What is loved, is respected. What is respected, is cared for.”

She continued, “When they don’t take care of you and when there is no respect… I don’t stay there. I go away from there.”

Nicki also appeared to address the video of Peso and the other woman, writing that”with a lot of pain, please know that I found out the same way you did. Thank you for the love you are all sending me.”

Nicki‘s comments come just days after Peso was seen in a video circulating on Twitter holding hands with an unidentified brunette woman as they walked around a casino. The two were also seen sitting at a cards table together.

Nicki and Peso first went public with their relationship at the 2023 Latin Grammys.

Peso has not yet addressed the situation.