Seann William Scott Files For Divorce From Olivia Korenberg After 4 Years, Docs Reveal They Have a Young Daughter

Seann William Scott and his wife Olivia Korenberg are getting a divorce.

The 47-year-old American Pie actor filed for divorce from the interior designer in Los Angeles County, according to docs obtained by The Blast. They have been married for just over four years.

Seann cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, and the docs also revealed that they have a daughter together, Frankie Rose Scott, who was born in 2020.

He is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the toddler.

In the divorce docs, it is noted that there are “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects” that belong to both parties, but all of his earnings and savings from before, during and after the marriage, and since the separation, are his alone.

The couple did have a prenup and other additional assets or debts will be divided as outlined in that agreement.

Seann‘s divorce filing notes October 2, 2023 as the date of separation, which is right after their four-year wedding anniversary.

