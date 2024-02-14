Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 Parade, 1 Reportedly Dead & Multiple Children Shot

There’s been a horrible incident at the Kansas City Chiefs’ celebratory 2024 Super Bowl parade on Wednesday (February 14) in Kansas City, Missouri.

Multiple people were shot at Union Square, according to several reports, via Page Six.

Marcus Officer for Fox News in Kansas City tweeted: “1 person has died, and at least 9 people hurt in shooting in Downtown KC. KCPD have 3 people in custody.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Local Kansas City news anchor Dia Wall wrote that police “confirms 10 shooting victims today. Multiple children being treated at Children’s Mercy Hospital.”

At least five victims were taken to a hospital, including three with gunshot wounds, a hospital spokesman said to the New York Times. Two armed people were also detained, the police said.

Thousands of fans and concerned parents tried to “get their kids out” of the area, according to local news outlet KSHB 41.

Kansas City Police confirmed via X around 3 p.m. ET that “shots have been fired” and asked guests to “please leave the area. Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete. We are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims.”

The shooting took place shortly after Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the stage to celebrate.

The players are reportedly safe, as sports reporter Andrew Stockey wrote, “Spoke with family for Chiefs receiver and South Fayette grad Justin Watson. He tells his family the players and the players’ families who were inside Union Station are safe #ChiefsParade.”

This story is still developing.