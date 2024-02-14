Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Dream Leading Man for a Future Rom-Com & an Iconic TV Show She Auditioned For

Sydney Sweeney opened up about her career while playing with adorable puppies.

The 26-year-old Madame Web actress said down for an interview with BuzzFeed, and it featured a herd of playful dogs.

Between stopping one from nibbling on her shoes and some cute cuddling, Sydney opened up about a variety of topics. Notably, she revealed the mega-popular sitcom that she auditioned to be a part of. The actress also shared one network that she never tried to join and the simple reason why.

After starring in Anyone But You with Glen Powell, she revealed another actor who she’d love to do a future rom-com with.

Sydney also spilled on her favorite behind the scenes moment with Dakota Johnson on the set of Madame Web. She even had some things to say about Euphoria.

