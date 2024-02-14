Travis Kelce Reacts to Screaming & Bumping Into Coach Andy Reid at Super Bowl 2024, Days After Moment Went Viral

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason are reacting to his sideline incident involving Coach Andy Reid.

If you missed it, the 34-year-old tight end was seen screaming at his head coach during the 2024 Super Bowl, going as far as to bump into him in a heated moment.

“People are all over this and I mean, I get it,” Travis said during the latest New Heights episode podcast.

Jason responded, “You crossed the line. I think we can both agree on that.”

Travis continued, “I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff. When he stumbled I was like, ‘Oh sh-t’ in my head.”

Jason responded, “Let’s be honest, the yelling in his face, too, is over the top. I think there are better ways to handle this, retrospectively.”

Travis explained, “I’m a passionate guy. I love Coach Reid, and Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him and how much I love to be a product of his coaching career.”

He then slightly pivoted the conversation to reveal he’d retire from the NFL if Coach Reid decided to retire.

He shared, “I’m not playing for anybody else but Big Red. If he calls it quits this year, I’m out there with him, man.”

