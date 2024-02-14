Zendaya Wears Pre-Runway Roksanda Look at 'Dune: Part Two' London Photo Call With Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh & More

Zendaya has delivered another amazing look for the Dune: Part Two press tour!

The 27-year-old actress donned a layered blazer, skirt and pants look from Roksanda for the London photo call held at IET London on Wednesday (February 14) in England.

Zendaya was of course joined by her co-stars Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård and Léa Seydoux, as well as director Denis Villeneuve.

Zendaya‘s longtime stylist Law Roach shared a fun fact about her latest look on Instagram story.

“People love to say it’s straight off the runway! But what about before the runway? Thank you @roksanda,” he wrote.

In case you missed it, check out the cast’s looks from Mexico and from Paris over the past week.

Stay tuned for photos from the Dune: Part Two world premiere in London later today!

The upcoming movie is set to hit theaters on March 1st.

FYI: Zendaya completed her look with Bulgari jewelry. Timothee is wearing a full Bottega Veneta look. Florence is wearing a Maticevski pant and bustier. Austin is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from the Dune: Part Two London photo call…