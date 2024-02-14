Top Stories
Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 Parade, 1 Dead &amp; Multiple Children Shot

Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 Parade, 1 Dead & Multiple Children Shot

Kristen Stewart Addresses Wedding Plans &amp; Having Babies With Fiancee Dylan Meyer, Being Queer in Hollywood, &amp; More

Kristen Stewart Addresses Wedding Plans & Having Babies With Fiancee Dylan Meyer, Being Queer in Hollywood, & More

Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Casting Revealed!

Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Casting Revealed!

Celebrities Who Dislike Valentine's Day, Plus the Reasons Why (Including Some Married A-Listers!)

Celebrities Who Dislike Valentine's Day, Plus the Reasons Why (Including Some Married A-Listers!)

Wed, 14 February 2024 at 3:44 pm

Zendaya Wears Pre-Runway Roksanda Look at 'Dune: Part Two' London Photo Call With Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh & More

Zendaya Wears Pre-Runway Roksanda Look at 'Dune: Part Two' London Photo Call With Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh & More

Zendaya has delivered another amazing look for the Dune: Part Two press tour!

The 27-year-old actress donned a layered blazer, skirt and pants look from Roksanda for the London photo call held at IET London on Wednesday (February 14) in England.

Zendaya was of course joined by her co-stars Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård and Léa Seydoux, as well as director Denis Villeneuve.

Zendaya‘s longtime stylist Law Roach shared a fun fact about her latest look on Instagram story.

Keep reading to find out more…

“People love to say it’s straight off the runway! But what about before the runway? Thank you @roksanda,” he wrote.

In case you missed it, check out the cast’s looks from Mexico and from Paris over the past week.

Stay tuned for photos from the Dune: Part Two world premiere in London later today!

The upcoming movie is set to hit theaters on March 1st.

FYI: Zendaya completed her look with Bulgari jewelry. Timothee is wearing a full Bottega Veneta look. Florence is wearing a Maticevski pant and bustier. Austin is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from the Dune: Part Two London photo call…
Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 01
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 02
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 03
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 04
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 05
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 06
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 07
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 08
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 09
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 10
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 11
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 12
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 13
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 14
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 15
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 16
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 17
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 18
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 19
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 20
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 21
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 22
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 23
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 24
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 25
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 26
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 27
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 28
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 29
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 30
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 31
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 32
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 33
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 34
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 35
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 36
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 37
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 38
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 39
zendaya wows at london photo call with dune part two costars 40

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Austin Butler, Denis Villeneuve, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Lea Seydoux, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya