Anya Taylor Joy Has Surprise Role in 'Dune 2' (& It's a 'Major Character' From the Franchise!)
Surprise! Anya Taylor Joy has a role in Dune: Part Two, and we did not know until she showed up to the film’s world premiere today!
The 27-year-old actress stepped out for the film’s London screening on Thursday (February 15) in a stunning ensemble, and Variety quickly reported that she has a role in the film.
Rumors began circulating earlier this week that Anya had a surprise role in the film, and now, Variety is confirming the news. Apparently she portrays a “major character from the franchise,” but they haven’t revealed which role to quell any spoilers. We’ll have to wait until the film is released on March 1 to see!
Anya has not been included in any of the press materials released for the movie so far, so this is a big surprise.
FYI: Anya is wearing Dior with Tiffany’s jewels and a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch.
