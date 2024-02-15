Barry Keoghan Will Play an American Soldier in 'Amo Saddam,' But It's Not a Typical 'War Movie'

Barry Keoghan is staying booked and busy!

Fresh off the success of Saltburn and Masters of the Air, the 31-year-old actor has lined up his next big role: He’ll be playing an American soldier in the new movie Amo Saddam.

From director Johan Renck, the movie will chart follow Saddam Hussein and the American guards who watched him in the time leading up to his execution. It is based on Will Bardenwerper‘s best-seller The Prisoner in His Palace: Saddam Hussein, His American Guards, and What History Leaves Unsaid.

While the book will cover a time of war, Johan explained that it will not be a stereotypical war movie.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news and revealed Barry‘s casting.

Johan told the outlet that the movie will be set in 2006 and will take place at Camp Victory, which was right outside Baghdad.

“So you have this American enclave with walls around it while right outside is Baghdad, this Goya-esque painting of sectarian violence where all the chaos unleashed by these actions of the Western world are taking place. That contrast is something we tap into in the script,” he explained, adding, “In a weird way, it’s a prison movie, it’s a war movie and it’s kind of a horror movie almost. There’s a little bit of genre-bending going on.”

A blurb shared with the outlet vows that “Amo Saddam attempts to reckon with the American imperial machine that has come to define the 21st century.”

At this point, the role of Saddam has not yet been cast. We’ll update you as we learn more.

If you missed it, we got some very big news about Barry‘s love life recently.