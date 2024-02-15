Dua Lipa is Hounded by Men in Her 'Training Season' Music Video - Listen to Her New Single & Read the Lyrics!

Dua Lipa is putting her romantic prospects on blast on her new single “Training Season.”

The 28-year-old pop star rolled out the second taste of her forthcoming album on Thursday (February 15) after teasing it during her opening performance at the Grammys earlier in the month.

Her latest is another supersized pop banger that includes some thoughts about her love life and a bit more depth than you might initially think.

“I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to Caroline [Ailin] and Tobias [Jesso Jr.] asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,’ and like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there,” she explained.

The song has multiple meanings, though: “And while it is obviously about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people…men specifically in this case, how to date you right; it is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience.”

“I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered. And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with. You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in having someone where you are and someone to grow with,” Dua added.

The “Training Season” video was directed by Vincent Haycock and finds the hitmaker dealing with hordes of men who won’t stop trying to catch her eye.

If you were unaware, we’ve recently received some big news about Dua‘s love life.

Press play on Dua Lipa’s “Training Season” music video and read the lyrics below…