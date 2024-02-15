Jane Fonda Reveals 2 Concerns About Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Relationship To Singer - See How She Replied

Jane Fonda is always looking out for Jennifer Lopez.

The iconic stars have been close since starring in 2005′s Monster-in-Law. They’re so close in fact that JLo tapped Jane to appear in her new musical movie This Is Me Now: A Love Story.

A documentary that charts the creation of the project includes a conversation between the costars. In it, Jane reveals two concerns that she had for the musician and her husband Ben Affleck.

Read more about Jane Fonda’s concerns…

“I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work,” Jane explained to JLo, via Variety. “However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

She also said that she was “real scared” after seeing photos of Ben at the 2023 Grammys. The actor went viral with people thinking that he looked “miserable.”

“I got real scared, you know, with all that s-it about the Grammys and he looks unhappy and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening,’” she admitted.

JLo was quick to assure her that “nothing” was wrong, adding, “[Ben] was like, ‘I’ve become the symbol of the beleaguered man.’”

Ben supported his wife on the red carpet at her premiere earlier this week.

Meanwhile, JLo hinted at a major change to her career.