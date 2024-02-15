Jason Kelce Reveals What He Realized About Taylor Swift While Watching Super Bowl 2024 Together

Jason Kelce shared a suite with Taylor Swift to watch the 2024 Super Bowl over the weekend, and it was a learning experience for him.

The 36-year-old Eagles player cheered on his brother Travis Kelce at the game, and he shared a star-studded suite with the pop star, his family and their friends.

During a new episode of his and Travis‘ New Heights podcast, Jason explained that he learned something valuable about Taylor during the big game.

Keep reading to find out more…

He explained that the game was full of stars, but his brother’s girlfriend was really in the middle of it all.

“Turns out everybody wants to meet Taylor,” he said. “I think it was my first [time] really understanding kind of some of the things that she has to deal with on a lot of basis. There’s so many star-studded people there, where it’s like everybody wants to come see her.”

He continued explaining that the suite wasn’t big enough for that, making it “overwhelming.”

Travis chimed in with a compliment, saying, “Taylor thrives in those situations, she’s been in them countless times in her life.”

The couple went very viral for sharing a sweet moment after the game.