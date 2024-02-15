Kansas City Radio DJ Confirmed as Victim in Super Bowl Parade Shooting

A radio DJ for KKFI, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, has been confirmed as the victim of the senseless act of violence that occurred during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday (February 14).

Both her employer and her family confirmed that the 44-year-old DJ was the victim. She leaves behind two children.

Keep reading to find out more…

Her employer shared on Facebook, “It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family.”

MSNBC also confirmed this tragic news with Lisa‘s sister. Anyone with information about this tragedy is encouraged to call authorities at (816) 234-5111.

NBC News is also reporting that 21 people were injured, including children, and three people are currently in custody.

Our thoughts are with Lisa‘s loved ones, as well as all of those impacted.