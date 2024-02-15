Kyle Richards Addresses Future on 'RHOBH' Following 'Difficult' Season 13 & Reunion

It sounds like Kyle Richards may be considering exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after 13 seasons.

In a new interview, the 55-year-old reality star admitted that she may be considering leaving the hit Bravo show after a “difficult” past season.

Keep reading to find out more…“It was not easy shooting this season, and it’s certainly not easy watching it all back and having to relive it all again,” Kyle confessed to Entertainment Tonight ahead of next week’s season 13 finale.

“I’m just sort of waiting for it to be over, to be honest,” Kyle continued. “I feel like I’ve gotten through, like, the hardest parts, but then I have a little break… and then more difficult stuff comes up.”

Over the past several months, fans have been aware that Kyle and Mauricio Umansky have had a lot of issues in their marriage and RHOBH viewers will soon be given a more in-depth look into their troubles, including an emotional conversation with their daughters.

Kyle was then placed in the hot seat in the reunion, which will air in the weeks after the finale.

“I was honest you know with everybody, I just didn’t want to go into details on camera, which I was still working out the details in my head — and with my therapist,” Kyle admitted.

Kyle also revealed that cameras started filming again after she and Mauricio, 53, officially announced that they had split in July 2023.

“This season, when I was struggling so much personally and I felt like people were coming at me when I really just needed friends and support, I really thought, how can I continue to do this?” Kyle offered.

“Why would I put myself through this?” Kyle continued. “I was already struggling so much in my personal life, why would I want to be tortured in front of the cameras, and then have to relive this again in six months? But, obviously, one day the time will come where I say enough is enough.”

While Kyle is still debating about whether or not to return for season 14, she did admit that she’s been considering leaving RHOBH for years.

Every year it’s like, should I? Should I? I remember years ago saying, after season 5, I’m not doing any more,” Kyle remembered. “Here I am. But, you know, right now it doesn’t sound so great. But I hate to even say that because who knows what I’m going to feel like in a month or two? I don’t know.”

“Every season, like, do you leave on a high note, or was your season so bad you don’t ever want to come back again?” Kyle said with a laugh. “I don’t know. I don’t have that answer.”

If you missed it, a star on a different Real Housewives franchise announced that they were leaving the show after 14 seasons.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air on Wednesday nights at 8pm ET on Bravo.