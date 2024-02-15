Mariah Carey Reveals Her Very Special Valentine's Day Date After Bryan Tanaka Split (Pics!)

Mariah Carey is single for her first Valentine’s Day in a while, but she spent the holiday with someone special.

The “We Belong Together” icon recently split from her longtime love Bryan Tanaka.

She took to social media on Wednesday (February 14) to reveal her special date and to provide a glimpse at her plans.

Mariah enjoyed dinner with her son Moroccan, who she shares with ex Nick Cannon.

She shared two photos of them surrounded by red roses and balloons at a dinner table on Instagram, captioning them “My funny Valentine.”

Interestingly, Nick celebrated the special day with Moroccan‘s twin sister Monroe. He shared a couple of photos of them on their own outing, captioning them “Best Valentines Date Ever!!!”

We hope both parents enjoyed their time with their kids.

Mariah and Nick separated back in 2016. However, Nick recently hinted that he was interested in reconciling with the powerhouse vocalist now that she’s single.

