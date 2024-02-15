New 'General Hospital' Episode Reveals Shocking Death of [SPOILER] - Here's What It Means

There was a shocking death on the latest episode of General Hospital, which brings a character not seen onscreen in years back into the fold.

During the Thursday (February 15) episode of the popular sudser, it was revealed that a member of the Jerome crime family had been killed while serving time in prison.

Read more about the surprise character death on the latest episode of General Hospital…

During the new episode, the death of Olivia Jerome was announced. She was imprisoned in Pentonville Penitentiary after an arrest years ago at the time of her death.

In fact, Olivia, played by Tonja Walker) hasn’t appeared onscreen in years. Tonja‘s last credit on General Hospital was back in 2017.

There’s some speculation amongst fans that the murder was committed by Jason Morgan. We’ll have to keep an eye out and see if we learn more in the coming episodes.

