Robert Downey Jr. Plays Multiple Roles in HBO's 'The Sympathizer' - Watch the Trailer!

The teaser trailer for HBO’s upcoming limited series The Sympathizer has debuted online!

Here’s the logline: Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, the show is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his new life as a refugee in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren’t over.

The series stars Robert Downey, Jr. (who plays multiple roles), Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen, and Alan Trong.

The show will debut on Sunday (April 14) on HBO.

Watch the teaser below and see some stills in the gallery!