Tom Holland Supports Zendaya at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere Party Following Breakup Rumors

Tom Holland is showing love to his girlfriend Zendaya!

The 27-year-old Spider-Man actor was spotted arriving at the premiere party for his girlfriend’s new movie Dune: Part Two on Thursday (February 15) in London, England.

He was not photographed on the red carpet at the actual premiere – where Zendaya wowed in two different looks, including a futuristic suit of armor. However, Tom was there for the continuation of the party.

Tom looked chic in monochromatic black. He wore a knit vest over a simple t-shirt.

The outing comes a few weeks after rumors suggested that Tom and Zendaya had split up. He outright denied the claim with a simple but pointed comment at the time.

