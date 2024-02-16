Ariana Grande Releases 'Yes, And?' Remix Featuring Mariah Carey - Listen Now!

Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey‘s new collab is out now!

At midnight on Friday (February 16), the 30-year-old “Thank U, Next” singer debuted the remix to her latest single “Yes, And?” featuring the 54-year-old “Emotions” entertainer.

Keep reading to find out more…“I cannot believe the words i am typing ……Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this friday !!!!!!!!!!!” Ariana wrote on Instagram the day before announcing the remix with Mariah.

“There truly are no words that suffice,” Ariana continued. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey. it means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate and i cannot wait for everyone to hear this ! i love you eternally !!!!!!!”

This is now the second time Ariana and Mariah have collaborated. Ariana previously jumped on a remix of Mariah‘s Christmas song “Oh Santa!” with Jennifer Hudson back in 2020.

