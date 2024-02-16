Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Visit Young Victims of Shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are doing their part in the aftermath of the tragic shooting that took place at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

On Wednesday (February 14), 22 people were shot and one was killed in a shooting, which took place near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

In a show of support, the couple went to Children’s Mercy Hospital to visit with two of the young victims who are recovering.

ET obtained photos of Patrick and Brittany with the two girls, who are sisters aged eight and 10.

“We want to give a personal thank you to the staff of Children’s Mercy Hospital and Patrick & Brittany Mahomes for their outpouring care, love, and support,” the family said in a press release.

The girls are “making good progress in their recovery,” though they had to undergo surgery and will be receiving treatment for years to come.

Patrick and Travis Kelce issued a statement about the tragedy mere hours after it occurred. The latter’s girlfriend Taylor Swift also made a very sizeable donation to the victims.