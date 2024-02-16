Christopher Nolan Reveals The Movie Genre He Wants to Explore Next

Christopher Nolan is hinting at his future filmmaking plans!

The 53-year-old director’s filmography includes a plethora of hits such as Oppenheimer, Inception, Dunkirk, Interstellar, and so many more.

Christopher recently identified a genre he hasn’t explored yet and explained why he wants to tackle something new in the near future!

Keep reading to find out more…

While speaking with the British Film Institute on Thursday (February 15), Christopher revealed that he would love to make a horror movie!

“I think horror films are very interesting because they depend on very cinematic devices,” he said. “It’s really about [provoking] a visceral response to things. So at some point, I’d love to make a horror film. But I think a really good horror film requires a really exceptional idea — and those are few and far between. So I haven’t found the story that lends itself to that. But I think it’s a very interesting genre from a cinematic point of view. It’s also one of the few genres where — the studios make a lot of these films — and they’re films that have a lot of bleakness, a lot of abstraction. They have a lot qualities that Hollywood is generally very resistant to putting into films, but that’s a genre where it’s allowable.”

Christopher also noted that he included horror elements in Oppenheimer. The British filmmaker described the significance of this choice.

“Certainly Oppenheimer has elements of horror — which I definitely think is appropriate for the subject matter,” he said. “…The middle of the film is very heavily based on the heist genre, and the third act of the film is the courtroom drama. And the reason I settled on those two genres for those sections is they are mainstream genres in which dialogue and people talking is inherently tense and interesting to an audience. That’s the fun thing with genre — you get to play with a lot of different areas whereas in different type of film you really wouldn’t be allowed to.”

