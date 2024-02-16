Gerard Butler's Delayed 'Greenland' Movie Gets New Update, Filming Start Date Revealed!

We finally have an update on Gerard Butler‘s Greenland sequel!

The 54-year-old actor’s 2020 action thriller was first revealed to get a sequel in June 2021, but some behind-the-scenes drama caused it to be delayed.

Now, with the title Greenland: Migration, the pic is finally moving forward and a production start has been revealed!

Keep reading to find out more…

Director Ric Roman Waugh and writer Chris Sparling return for the sequel, along with Gerard‘s co-star Morena Baccarin. Mitchell Lafortune joins Chris to pen the script.

According to Variety, Greenland: Migration will be “set after the comet has decimated earth, the Garrity family are forced to embark on a perilous journey across what’s left of Europe to find a new home.”

Production is set to begin in April!

Currently, Gerard is working on the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie, where he’s reprising his role of Stoik, which he voiced in the animated films.

The actor also has another movie sequel in the works!