Iain Armitage Addresses His Future After 'Young Sheldon' Final Season

Iain Armitage is opening up about the end of Young Sheldon.

The hit CBS series, which is a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory, is ending after season seven, which is currently ending.

In a new interview, Iain, now 15, looked back at auditioning for the role of Sheldon Cooper when he was just 8-years-old and revealed what the future holds for him when the show ends.

Keep reading to find out more…“It’s been half my life, which is kind of wild to think about, but just so fun, so wonderful, and I couldn’t have asked for a better way to grow up,” Iain shared with People.

“Every single person I get to work with, I feel so honored to get to be working with and get to be their costar or … get to be part of their work and part of their livelihood,” he added.

Next up, Iain will voice the Scooby-Doo character Shaggy in the upcoming Christmas-themed animated movie Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. Afterwards, Iain said that wants to tackle a project the “exact opposite end of the spectrum” from Young Sheldon.

“It’s funny, because I’ve had so much fun getting to do this character for seven awesome years that it would be cool to do something … just completely different from Sheldon in every way,” Iain shared.

He continued, “I would love to do something Indie, maybe something action, maybe something sci-fi, just something super different and weird. Like a drama, again, kind of Big Little Lies.”

As for what he’d like to keep from Young Sheldon, Iain said, “It’s funny, because I always sort of joke about like method acting [which] seems so silly to me … But it is weird. I really do kind of feel like half-Sheldon, half-Iain.”

“I would like to keep the brains,” he continued. “I would like to keep the once-in-a-generation genius part, but in lieu of that, I think the way he approaches the world is funny and unique, and I always hope to approach the world and people as uniquely and really focused on each person as I can.”

If you missed it, a Young Sheldon spinoff series is in the works!

New episodes of YOung Sheldon air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on CBS.