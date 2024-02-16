Isabela Merced Describes Chemistry With Bella Ramsey While Filming 'The Last of Us' Season 2

Isabela Merced is dishing on her and Bella Ramsey‘s chemistry!

The 22-year-old actress will play Dina, the love interest of Bella‘s Ellie Williams in The Last of Us season 2.

While attending the Madame Web premiere on Monday (February 12) in Los Angeles, Isabela spilled some details about how filming The Last of Us season 2 with Bella is going so far!

“I’m beyond, I already did one day of shooting, it was technically day zero, but the chemistry that Bella and I have is so so palpable and it’s really nice to be able to work with someone like that,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Isabela is also set to star as Hawkgirl in James Gunn‘s Superman: Legacy, which is scheduled to release in 2025. The actress revealed that she has started training for the role.

“I was worried my traps would be too big for this dress,” she joked. “We’re doing a workout routine, absolutely. Yeah, James Gunn is awesome, too. We’ve texted back and forth a bit, he’s very thrilled and I’m very thrilled. I already have my own little action figure. I’m just excited.”

