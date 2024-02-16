James Gunn Responds to Bassem Youssef's Claim He Lost His 'Superman: Legacy' Role For Supporting Palestine

James Gunn is clearing the air about casting for his new movie Superman: Legacy.

The project is set to reboot the DC film universe and will introduce a new slate of heroes to the mix. The movie got swept up in drama when comedian Bassem Youssef claimed that he was dropped from the project after making comments supporting of Palestine.

Keep reading to find out more…

Reports suggest that Youssef was in the running to play the character Rumaan Harjadi in the movie. During an interview with Salon, the comedian claimed that comments he made about the conflict between Palestine and Israel got him fired.

“Because of that, I was cast in the movie, Superman, and then they told me, ‘We changed the script,’ after this Piers Morgan interview. I want to assume good faith. I want to know, I want to believe that this is true,” he said.

Youssef continued, saying, “I was a little bit bitter, and I wanted to go, I was like, ‘Oh, screw DC, screw Warner Bros.’ But then I understand, I understand the emotional burden that those people have. I mean, those people have a connection with Israel.”

“I understand maybe the people who are in charge, that took the decision, looked at me and didn’t want to have me. And maybe I understand. If I’m an Arab Muslim, I was the head of Warner Bros., I wouldn’t like a pro-Zionist or a pro-Israel to be in my movie if he attacked my people. I understand. This is the thing that we need to dissect: when I attack Israel, I attack its policy, I’m not attacking Jewish people,” he explained.

However, James is supporting a different story about the casting decision.

A story on IGN reported that Youssef‘s part was dropped from the movie due to changes in the script. The decision was reportedly made before the interview Youssef gave.

James shared the story on X (formerly Twitter), simply writing “This is accurate.”

If you missed it, James recently leveled a complaint against superhero movies.