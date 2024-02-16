Jennifer Lopez Puts On Incredible Fashion Show, Shows Off 5 Looks Across 2 Days in NYC

Jennifer Lopez is putting on her very own fashion show on the streets of New York City.

The 54-year-old pop icon and actress has been in the city to promote her new visual album This Is Me…Now, and she’s worn some truly incredible looks while making various appearances.

In all, we’ve got photos of five different looks that she wowed in across two days.

Keep reading to find out more…

She kicked things off with a pair of high-waisted black leather pants with a blue top and a floor-length coat during an appearance at The View. She slicked her hair back and accessorized with sunglasses and hoop earrings.

JLo changed into a pair of wide-legged pants and a short fur jacket on her way to an appearance on The Today Show on Thursday (February 15). After that came a long fur coat with a chic nude look outside of a NBC studio.

Next up, she changed into a navy blue body suit for a screening of her movie. She wore her hair down and finished off the look with a sporty baseball cap.

On Friday, JLo was spotted arriving to film on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing another fur coat with a pair of shorts.

If you missed it, she shared some major tour news!

Scroll through all of the photos of Jennifer Lopez in the gallery…