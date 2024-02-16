Lily Gladstone Speaks Out Against Kansas City Chiefs, Team's Racist Tomahawk Chop

Lily Gladstone is voicing her thoughts on the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

In case you weren’t aware, the Chiefs just won their third Super Bowl title in the last five years, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

The organization is one of many professional sports teams to reference Native Americans in its name and customs – a practice that many activists have deemed offensive.

Lily, who is of Siksikaitsitapi and Niimiipuu heritage, recently starred in Killers of the Flower Moon. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe and a 2024 Oscar nomination.

While participating in a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Virtuosos Awards, Lily spoke out against the Chiefs’ offensive use of Native American imagery, as well as the team’s racist Tomahawk chop chant.

Keep reading to find out more…

“There are many ways that you could interpret the name ‘chief.’ It’s not just the name that bothers me. It’s hearing that damn Tomahawk chop,” she said, per Variety. Every time, it’s a stark reminder of what Hollywood has done to us, because the Tomahawk chop directly ties to the sounds of old Westerns where we were not playing ourselves, or if we were, we were merely backdrop actors. It’s this ‘claiming’ of that sound and saying it’s in ‘honor’ and the commodification of who we are as people. It’s great to love the game and your players, but it still hurts.”

Lily also criticized the 49ers, whose official mascot is a gold miner.

“Honestly, you could hold both teams accountable,” she said. “The 49ers are based on the California Gold Rush, which was an incredibly brutal time for California Indians.”

If you missed it, Lily Gladstone revealed what her Killers of the Flower Moon co-star Leonardo DiCaprio texted her after her Oscar nomination!