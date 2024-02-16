Simu Liu Teases 'Barbie' Cast Reunion at People's Choice Awards 2024, Reveals if Taylor Swift Will Attend

Simu Liu is offering a sneak peak of the 2024 People’s Choice Awards!

The show is set to take place on Sunday, February 18 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Simu will host the People’s Choice Awards for the first time! Ahead of his gig, the actor teased the many tricks he has up his sleeve during the ceremony.

Simu first hinted that some of his Barbie co-stars could join him on stage.

“I would wager that we’ll see a couple people from the movie,” he told E! News. “I wanna leave a little bit to surprise as well.”

As for whether he would sing “I’m Just Ken” with Ryan Gosling at the 2024 Oscars, the 34-year-old star voiced his support.

“I’m in. He’s my guy. He’s an incredible singer. He’s got a voice, he can hit the notes. I think the Academy would be stupid not to invite him,” Simu stated.

The Marvel actor also addressed the possibility of Taylor Swift appearing at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

“We’re a big Swiftie household,” he said. “The thing is Taylor will be on tour at that time. She’s off to Australia for the next leg of her tour and then she’s got to do four shows there. So, we’re not expecting it, but what an incredible year for her.”

If you missed it, Simu Liu promised not to repeat a controversial Golden Globes joke while he hosts the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.