Taylor Swift Makes 'Tortured Poets' Announcement at First Australia Show, Reveals New Bonus Song

Taylor Swift had a little surprise up her sleeve for the first audience on The Eras Tour in Australia.

The 34-year-old singer made an announcement about her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department while performing on Friday (February 16) in Melbourne, Australia.

“Songwriting is something that actually gets me through my life. I’ve never had an album where I needed songwriting more than I needed it for this album,” Taylor told the crowd about writing her 11th studio album, which will be released on April 19.

So, what did she reveal?

Taylor is releasing a limited edition version of The Tortured Poets Department, which will feature an exclusive bonus track titled “The Bolter.”

The limited edition version of the album is available on CD, cassette, and vinyl, but only while supplies last. You can only purchase the special album through Monday at 2pm ET, or until they run out.

Fans already have guesses as to who “The Bolter” could be about… and all eyes are on Taylor‘s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. He was known to bolt out of public spots and run to the car to avoid being photographed whenever he was with the singer.

