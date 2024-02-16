The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei Speaks Out After He Confuses Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Joey Graziadei is apologizing for his recent comments.

During a recent interview on the Betches podcast, the 28-year-old The Bachelor star played a game where he was given images of different public figures and was asked to identify them.

When shown a photo of recently released convict Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Joey mistook her for late Supreme Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Is it Ruth? No? Jinsburg? Ginsburg? Something like that,” Joey answered. “Am I wrong? I know that she had something happen where she went to jail because of her mom.”

“Ruth Ginsburg,” Joey stated as his final answer in a video that has since gone viral and sparked a ton of criticism.

Then in a TikTok shared on Thursday (February 15), Joey apologized for his mistake while press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gave him a tour of the White House.

Keep reading to find out more…“I heard that you’re really good with names,” Karine teased Joey as she pointed to a picture of RBG.

“I’m so sorry. Bad time,” Joey responded, as the two started laughing. “I knew that that wasn’t actually her at the time in the photo. Ruth came to my head.”

“I don’t believe you,” Karine said with a smile before Joey added, “I know I won’t live that one down.”

“I know how much of a legend she is and how much she’s done for equal rights and women empowerment,” he added.

The clip ended with Joey presenting Karine with a rose, who then joked, “Can I just say one thing? I thought it would be coming from a Bachelorette.”

If you didn’t know, Karine is openly gay. She is the first black person and the first openly LGBT person to serve as White House press secretary.

Joey also recently reacted to the major twist taking place in his season of The Bachelor, which airs new episodes on Monday nights at 8pm ET on ABC.