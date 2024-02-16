Usher & Wife Jenn Goicoechea Join 40 Other Famous Couples That Got Married in Las Vegas!

Las Vegas might be known as Sin City, but it could also be known as the City of Love!

On February 11, it was revealed that Usher married his longtime love Jenn Goicoechea in Las Vegas while they were in town for his Halftime Show performance at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Now that Usher and Jenn are happily married, us here at JustJared.com are taking a look at the famous couples that also decided to tie the knot in Vegas!

Click through the slideshow for all the famous couples that got married in Las Vegas…