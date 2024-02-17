Beyonce Reveals a Change to Her Appearance That Was an Act of Rebellion in Very Rare Interview

Beyonce shared some insight into her life in a very rare interview.

The 42-year-old entertainer opened up to Essence about the launch of her new haircare line Cécred.

In the process, she reflected on the role that hair salons played in shaping her life. She also recalled a major change to her appearance, which she described as an act of rebellion.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Beyonce’s interview…