Colton Underwood Opens Up About Fertility Struggles: 'I Had So Much Shame Over It'

Colton Underwood is getting candid about his struggles with fertility.

The 32-year-old former football player and The Bachelor alum got married to Jordan C. Brown in May 2023.

Colton recently shared that he and his husband have been trying to become parents, however, Colton‘s fertility issues have made their journey a challenge.

“It is hard, and it’s so intimate. I had so much shame around it. I felt inferior,” Colton told Parents magazine in an interview published on Friday (February 16). “My ego took a hit, because I pride myself on being a healthy athlete. All of a sudden, you can’t do the one thing that you really want to do and produce sperm.”

Colton came out as gay in 2021, just months before making his relationship with Jordan public. He explained how his and Jordan‘s desire to raise children was something that connected them.

“That was especially important because, as I’ve been on my coming out journey, [wanting to be a dad] was one of the factors that kept me in the closet,” he said. “I didn’t really know it was possible to build a family as a gay man, until I came out, until I started having more conversations with Jordan and started educating myself.”

Colton then revealed how his troubles with fertility started.

“When we first went in [to the fertility clinic], we went in sort of skipping, holding hands, all happy,” he said. “Day one of starting our family… I got my sperm results back, and I had four sperm. Three of them were dead. One was barely moving in my sample. It was one of those things where [I was] considered technically infertile. I was like, ‘This sucks. This is hard.’”

He added, “There’s so many different things that people don’t really understand that are contributing factors to low quality and motility in sperm. And I was basically doing everything I possibly could to kill my sperm, and I didn’t even know.”

Inspired by his and Jordan‘s journey toward parenthood, Colton will soon launch his podcast Daddyhood, which will detail many different aspects LGBTQ+ couples must navigate before becoming parents.

Colton shared more about why he decided to start the podcast.

“I think that often gets swept under the rug, the human element,” he explained. ”I know a lot of women get told, ‘Your chances of carrying to term are X percentage,’ and then, you start feeling like a number, and you start getting discouraged. My goal here is just to humanize it.”

