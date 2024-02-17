Halle Bailey Shares Before & After Pregnancy Pics With Baby Halo

Halle Bailey is showing off her baby bump and her post-baby body after giving birth to her first child earlier this year.

The 23-year-old Little Mermaid actress and singer welcomed her son Halo in secret with boyfriend DDG.

Since giving birth, she’s returned to the red carpet and opened up about her pregnancy and her decision to keep the news private.

On Saturday (February 17), she took to social media to share before and after pics charting the peak of her pregnancy and her life a few weeks after giving birth.

On her Instagram story, Halle shared two photos of herself wearing hot pink. In the first, she’s wearing a pair of pink leggings with a matching top left open over her bump.

She appears to be wearing the same outfit in the second photo, but this time it’s all zipped up and she’s holding baby Halo in her arm.

If you missed it, Halle‘s partner revealed if they are planning on having another baby anytime soon.

