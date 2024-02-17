Kesha Says She's Not 'Free' to Release Music Yet, Reflects On Her 'Brand-New' Chapter After Parting Ways With Dr. Luke's Label

Kesha opened up about music and her state of mind in a new interview.

The 36-year-old “Praying” hitmaker has been hinting at plans to release new music and even seemingly teased a duet with Lil Nas X that has not yet materialized.

Whenever new music comes, it’ll be her first project after parting ways with Dr. Luke‘s label in December 2023.

In a new interview, Kesha opened up about her “brand new and very exciting chapter.” She also hinted that she was not “free” to release any of her music yet.

Speaking to V Magazine, Kesha said that “there is a day—although I won’t say the day—but there is a day marked on my calendar when I am free to release music.”

Asked what she would like to tell her fans, she said, “So just know that she is out here in the woods writing and singing till four in the morning, ferociously. I am being a feral wild woman out here. So just know that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kesha stressed that she was in a good place.

“I’ll say this: I’ve never felt happier, more excited, more at peace and had such a purpose in my entire life. And I feel like I have earned the right to be this happy for sure. So letting that be…I am loving every minute of what feels like a brand-new and very exciting chapter,” she said.

It’s not entirely clear why Kesha isn’t able to release music yet, but we will fill you in if we learn more.

