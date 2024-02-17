Margot Robbie & Colin Farrell Join Forces for 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,' Her First Since 'Barbie'

Margot Robbie has settled on her first project after Barbie, and it finds her teaming up with Colin Farrell.

The duo will join forces for a new movie called A Big Bold Beautiful Lie, and it is expected to start production in the coming months.

According to Variety, the movie has been described as “an imaginative tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them.” It’s been billed as a fantasy romance.

At the moment, we don’t know much else about the plot.

A Big Bold Beautiful Lie was written by Seth Reiss and will be directed by Kogonada. Sony Pictures will distribute it.

By the sounds of it, expectations are high for it to be a hit, at least according to Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group.

“Every once in a great while in this job you read a script so special and original, that you fly to the last page, inspired and uplifted,” he gushed in a statement shared with the outlet. “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, by Seth Reiss, is such a script and together with the superb director Kogonada, the perfect cast of Colin and Margot, and top flight producers Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin, it is a project from heaven.”

Tom continued, saying, “We believe the audience is desperate for originality and we feel honored and grateful to all involved to have won out for it.”

This will be Margot‘s first project coming off the massive success of Barbie, which was the biggest movie of 2023 and received a great deal of love this awards season.

