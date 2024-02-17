Russell Crowe Reveals Serious Injury He Received on Set & He Didn't Find Out How Bad It Was for 10 Years

Russell Crowe revealed a serious injury that he sustained on the set of his movie Robin Hood.

The 59-year-old actor starred in the 2010 movie. However, one stunt that went wrong almost put him out of commission.

He opened up about what happened and explained how he didn’t find out the extent of his injuries for years in a new interview.

Speaking to People, Russell explained that he fractured both of his legs while filming a scene that entailed jumping off of a castle portcullis.

“We should have prepped the ground and buried a pad but we were in a rush to get the shot done in the fading light,” he recalled.

Russell continued, saying, “With hundreds of extras around, arrows flying and burn pots setting the castle on fire, there was no pulling out.”

“As I jumped, I remember thinking, ‘This is going to hurt,’” he added.

Though he took steps to protect his body, he landed wrong. Despite the pain, he kept going.

“We were shooting a big movie, so you just struggle through, but the last month of that job was very tricky. There was a number of weeks where even walking was a challenge,” he shared. Despite that, he never took any time off and just kept working.

In fact, Russell didn’t even realize he’d fractured his legs until t0 years later.

After going to a doctor for leg issues, the doctor was able to see “remnants of the fractures in both shin bones.

“Apparently I finished that movie with two broken legs,” he said. “All for art. No cast, no splints, no painkillers, just kept going to work and over time they healed themselves.”

