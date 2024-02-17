Victoria Beckham Stunned by Question About Becoming a Grandma: 'We're Not There Just Yet'

Victoria Beckham does not have her sights set on becoming a grandma yet!

The 49-year-old former Spice Girls singer is a mom to Brooklyn, 24, Cruz, 18, and Romeo, 21, all of whom she shares with husband David Beckham.

Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola Peltz in 2022.

In an interview with Vogue published on Friday (February 16), Victoria was asked if she was “excited” to become a grandma.

Appearing stunned by the question, she replied, “What?! Woo. Hang on. I don’t think it’s happening just yet, unless you guys know something that I don’t, it’s not happening just yet.”

Although she hasn’t thought much about becoming a grandma, Victoria recalled a conversation she once had with Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.

“The last time I was with Anna, I was like, ‘Anna, what do your grandchildren call you?’ And she said to me, ‘Anna.’ And I was like, well that is very elegant, so maybe I’ll take that route,” Victoria said. “But it’s not happening just yet. But, you know, hopefully one day if I am blessed, then that would be wonderful. But we’re not there just yet!”

