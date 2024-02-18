5 K-Pop Idols Made Their Solo Debut in 2024 (So Far) - Find Out Who Just Debuted!

There are so many fan-favorite K-pop groups, and so many talented members in each group too!

Over the decades, many of our favorite members of boy bands and girl groups have made their long-awaited solo debuts, proving to be even more incredible when they get their own chance to shine in the spotlight.

In 2024, we’ve already seen five superstars make their solo debut!

Click through to find out who made their solo debuts in 2024…