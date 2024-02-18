Austin Butler Talks Giving Timothee Chalamet Advice, the Props He Took Home From Recent Movies & More

Austin Butler opened up about Dune: Part Two, his costars and more in a new interview with Esquire.

The 32-year-old actor revealed the props that he’s taken home after wrapping some of his most recent movies, such as The Bikeriders and Elvis.

On the topic of Dune, Austin reflected on his physical transformation to play Feyd-Rautha, which involved putting on muscles and going totally bald. To pull it off, he worked with a physical trainer that had another A-list celeb client for a major role.

He was even asked about who he was most excited to work with on the movie. Speaking of his costars, Austin even revealed conversations he had with Timothee Chalamet to help him prepare to play Bob Dylan in a new biopic.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Austin Butler’s interview…