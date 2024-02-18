BAFTAs 2024 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

The 2024 BAFTAs are here!

The 77th British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the BAFTAs, were held on Sunday (February 18) at the Royal Festival Hall in Southbank Centre in London, England.

The ceremony honored the best national and foreign films of 2023, presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, with awards being handed out for the best feature-length film and documentaries of any nationality that were screened at British cinemas in 2023.

Best film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British film

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]

Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer) – WINNER!

How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)

Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (director)

Best film not in the English language

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best documentary

20 Days in Mariupol - WINNER

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Best animated film

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best director

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Best adapted screenplay

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction – WINNER

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best leading actress

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best leading actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

Best supporting actor

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Best casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best costume design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best makeup and hair

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best original score

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best production design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best sound

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best special visual effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things – WINNER

Best British short animation

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

Best British short film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

