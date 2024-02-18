Bostonian Mark Wahlberg Jokes About Not Being Included in Ben Affleck's Dunkin' Donuts Ad

Mark Wahlberg is still hoping for a chance to work with fellow Bostonians Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

The longtime best friends joined forces for a hysterical and star-studded Dunkin’ Donuts commercial, which aired during the 2024 Super Bowl.

While on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Mark was asked why he wasn’t featured alongside them thanks to their Boston connection.

“I was wondering the same thing,” he joked to Stephen Colbert. “I have no idea. I’m from the wrong side of the tracks, I think.”

He continued, saying “I’m trying to work my way into [their] good graces.”

Mark deemed the commercial “very, very funny.”

He also made it clear that he’s holding out hope for a chance to work with Ben and Matt in the future: “Hopefully they’ll give me the call one of these days. I’m still waiting patiently.”

If you missed the commercial, Ben recruits Matt and Tom Brady to join a boyband. He then puts on a performance for his wife Jennifer Lopez in her recording studio.

