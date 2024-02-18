Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., & Da'Vine Joy Randolph Win Top Acting Awards at BAFTAs 2024

As we get closer to the Oscars, other awards shows will help us predict who wins the top awards this year and we have the results from the 2024 BAFTAs.

Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., and Da’Vine Joy Randolph picked up the acting awards at the BAFTAs on Sunday night (February 18) at Royal Festival Hall in London, England.

Cillian and Robert won Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, for their work in the movie Oppenheimer, which also won Best Film.

Emma won Best Actress for Poor Things while Da’Vine received Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Holdovers.

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton. Robert is wearing Stella McCartney. Da’Vine is wearing Robert Wun.

