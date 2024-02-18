George Santos Sues Jimmy Kimmel for Copyright Infringement After Using Cameo Videos on His Talk Show

Former Rep. George Santos is suing Jimmy Kimmel.

The 35-year-old former representative, who is facing 23 fraud-related charges, claims that the 56-year-old late-night television host used fake names to request Cameo videos from George Santos and then misused the clips on his talk show.

The copyright infringement lawsuit claims fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment, and is seeking at least $750,000 in damages, via The Hill.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

George said that Jimmy submitted at least 14 requests for clips on Cameo. Disney and ABC were also both named as defendants in the suit.

He allegedly gave “phony names and narratives,” and sent requests from “fake user profiles created by Kimmel as part of the fraud.” The host also “chose the personal use licenses for all the Cameo videos with the intention to violate such licenses by broadcasting and commercially exploiting the Cameo videos on national television.”

According to the lawsuit, the videos were used on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December, with some of them played during a segment titled “Will Santos Say It?”

“Could you imagine if I get sued by George Santos for a fraud,” Jimmy Kimmel previously joked on the show.

“I mean how good would that be? It would be like a dream come true. So since I started buying his videos his rates went way up to $500 a piece. He should be thanking me for buying these videos.”

